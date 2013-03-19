* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises to 1-1/2 month highs after RBI reiterates there is limited room for monetary easing. The 10-year yield rises as much as 5 basis points to 7.93 percent, a level last seen on Feb. 6; The yield currently at 7.90 pct. * RBI said headline inflation is expected to remain rangebound around current levels, and current account deficit risks remain significant, which makes headroom for further easing "quite limited." * Bonds also hurt after key ally pulls out of federal government, raising concerns about the future of reforms which are key to keeping the fiscal deficit in check. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)