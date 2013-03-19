India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises to 1-1/2 month highs after RBI reiterates there is limited room for monetary easing. The 10-year yield rises as much as 5 basis points to 7.93 percent, a level last seen on Feb. 6; The yield currently at 7.90 pct. * RBI said headline inflation is expected to remain rangebound around current levels, and current account deficit risks remain significant, which makes headroom for further easing "quite limited." * Bonds also hurt after key ally pulls out of federal government, raising concerns about the future of reforms which are key to keeping the fiscal deficit in check.
