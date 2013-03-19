* India's benchmark 5-year swap rate rises 3 basis points (bps) to 7.17 percent, while the 1-year rate up 4 bps at 7.54 percent. * RBI's hawkish language on inflation, current account deficit and comments on limited room for rate cuts prompt paying. * Also, the bond supply seems a bit stretched at the long-end with 43 percent of 1H borrowings in the 10-14 year bucket. * Dealers say the absence of big rate cuts will limit big receivings with a slow drift likely down in the short-end. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)