India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* India's benchmark 5-year swap rate rises 3 basis points (bps) to 7.17 percent, while the 1-year rate up 4 bps at 7.54 percent. * RBI's hawkish language on inflation, current account deficit and comments on limited room for rate cuts prompt paying. * Also, the bond supply seems a bit stretched at the long-end with 43 percent of 1H borrowings in the 10-14 year bucket. * Dealers say the absence of big rate cuts will limit big receivings with a slow drift likely down in the short-end. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India