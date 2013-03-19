BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* The BSE index is down 1.45 percent while the 50-share NSE index is 1.6 percent lower. * A key regional ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), pulled out of the country's ruling coalition in protest against the government's position on a U.S.-backed United Nations resolution on war crimes carried out during Sri Lanka's civil war. * The news sent shockwaves through the market that was already under pressure after the central bank disappointed investors with a statement seen as cautious on monetary policy. * Among blue chip shares leading the fall, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd falls 3.3 percent, while Larsen & Toubro is down 2.8 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra drops 3 percent. * Banking stocks are under pressure after the cash reserve ratio was left unchanged at 4.00 percent. ICICI Bank falls 1.8 percent, while State Bank of India is 3 percent lower. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
