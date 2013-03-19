India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Macquarie says INR takes a 'double blow' from a marginally less dovish RBI and negative political development which should take the wind off the government's reform sail, but adds developments are not a 'knock out'. * The investment bank maintains a modestly negative view on INR, keeping its 3-month USD/INR target at 56 for now. * It says the RBI statement seems less dovish relative to February policy, though it does not rule out a rate cut. * "While this does not rule out another cut in rates, the room for further cuts seems limited to at most one 25bps move at the May 3 meeting. This takes away one support for the INR," Macquarie says. * The Congress Party's reform move seems at a real risk of stalling with the withdrawal of a key ally, the report says. * USD/INR at 54.25/26, off three-week lows of 53.9050, 54.1650/1750 on Monday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India