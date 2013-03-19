* Macquarie says INR takes a 'double blow' from a marginally less dovish RBI and negative political development which should take the wind off the government's reform sail, but adds developments are not a 'knock out'. * The investment bank maintains a modestly negative view on INR, keeping its 3-month USD/INR target at 56 for now. * It says the RBI statement seems less dovish relative to February policy, though it does not rule out a rate cut. * "While this does not rule out another cut in rates, the room for further cuts seems limited to at most one 25bps move at the May 3 meeting. This takes away one support for the INR," Macquarie says. * The Congress Party's reform move seems at a real risk of stalling with the withdrawal of a key ally, the report says. * USD/INR at 54.25/26, off three-week lows of 53.9050, 54.1650/1750 on Monday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)