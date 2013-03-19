* Indian overnight cash rates unchanged at 7.70/7.80 percent as demand remains firm, following outflows towards quarterly advance taxes by corporates late last week. * Traders expect cash rates to ease on Wednesday, following a cut in the central bank's key lending rate to 7.50 percent from 7.75 percent. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window falls to 1.2 trillion rupees from 1.43 trillion rupees on Monday but still well above the central bank's comfort zone. * Traders expect cash conditions to ease in April once government spending picks up. The absence of a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio also signals that the RBI will do more open market operations to ease cash strain, traders say. * The cash rate is expected to remain close to the repo rate in the near term. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)