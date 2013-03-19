India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Indian overnight cash rates unchanged at 7.70/7.80 percent as demand remains firm, following outflows towards quarterly advance taxes by corporates late last week. * Traders expect cash rates to ease on Wednesday, following a cut in the central bank's key lending rate to 7.50 percent from 7.75 percent. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window falls to 1.2 trillion rupees from 1.43 trillion rupees on Monday but still well above the central bank's comfort zone. * Traders expect cash conditions to ease in April once government spending picks up. The absence of a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio also signals that the RBI will do more open market operations to ease cash strain, traders say. * The cash rate is expected to remain close to the repo rate in the near term. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India