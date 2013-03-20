* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open lower compared to its Tuesday's close of 7.90 percent on the back of an announcement of bond buy by the central bank. * The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) of government bonds through an open market operation (OMO) on March 22, it said in a release post market close on Tuesday. * Yields rose on disappointment after the central bank cut interest rates by only 25 basis points on Tuesday and said the scope for further easing was limited. * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield to open 2-4 basis points lower and move in a 7.84 to 7.90 percent range during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)