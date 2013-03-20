* USD/INR is expected to open stronger compared to its close of 54.37/38 on Tuesday as a risk-off mood continues in global markets. * Asian shares extended losses on Wednesday and investors gave the euro a wide berth after a bailout deal for Cyprus was thrown into disarray. * The euro was pinned near four-month lows against the U.S. dollar after Cyprus' rejection of bailout terms seemed to threaten default or even expulsion from the euro zone. * India's central bank lowered its benchmark policy rates by 25 basis points on Tuesday for the second time this year in a bid to help revive growth in Asia's third-largest economy, but warned that the scope for further easing is limited. * The pair is seen opening around 54.50 levels and moving in a 54.10 to 54.60 range during the session. Traders expect some selling to come in around 54.55-60 levels, preventing a much sharper rise. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore is trading down 0.2 percent. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)