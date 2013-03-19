MUMBAI, March 19 The following list contains details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest announced details is attached at the bottom.

--------------------- * India's Food Corporation of India has fixed coupons to raise 50 billion rupees ($922.42 million) through dual tranche bonds. * ICICI Bank Ltd, India's No. 2 lender, raised 11 billion rupees ($203.53 million) through a 63-month bond sale at 9 percent. * HDB Financial Services is planning to raise 1.5 billion rupees ($27.75 million) through a 10-year subordinate debt sale. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise 2 billion rupees ($36.83 million) through 10-year bonds at 8.95 percent. * India's Sterlite Industries plans to raise 25 billion rupees ($460.32 million) through a bond issue at 9.10 percent. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise at least 4 billion Indian rupees ($73.62 million) through two separate bond sale transactions. * India's Jindal Steel & Power plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.23 million) via 3-year bonds at 9.62 percent. * Nuclear Power Corp of India Ltd (NPCIL) plans to raise 15 billion rupees ($275.05 million) through 10-year bonds. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp has fixed a coupon of 8.77 percent to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($183.37 million) through five-year bonds. * Power Grid Corporation of India set the coupon for its 19.9 billion rupees ($364.90 million) sale of 10-year bonds at 8.80 percent. * Power Grid Corporation of India plans to raise up to 20 billion rupees ($364.66 million) through a bond sale, proceeds of which will be used for capital expenditure. * India's Exim Bank plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.25 million) via 12-year bonds at 8.87 percent. * HDFC plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.17 million) through five-year bonds at 9.25 percent. * India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.47 million) through 5-year bonds. * India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has invited bids on March 6 to raise up to 30 billion rupees ($556.82 million) through private placement of 10-year bonds. * India's Exim Bank plans to raise 4.5 billion rupees ($83.1 million) via three-year bonds with a 1-year 1-day put/call option at 9.05 percent. * Steel Authority of India Ltd plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.83 million) through a bond sale. * IL&FS Financial Services plans to raise up to 1 billion rupees ($18.56 million) via 10-year subordinate debt at 9.55 percent. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($92.78 million) through three-year bonds at 9.35 percent. * NTPC, India's largest power producer, is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.05 million) via 10-year bonds. * Power Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.53 million) through dual-tranche bonds. * Gujarat State Petroleum Corp, owned by the Gujarat government, priced its 30 billion dual-tranche deal. * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp has invited bids for a 7-year bond that will have a minimum size of 5 billion rupees. * Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($138.67 million) through five-year bonds at 9.25 percent. [ID: nL4N0BL20F] * India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.85 million) via two-year bonds at 9.39 percent. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($46.06 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 9.62 percent. * India's Exim Bank plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($37.19 million) via five-year bonds at 8.77 percent. * Food Corporation of India has invited offers for Friday for a sale of at least 15 billion rupees ($278.89 million) via a private placement of bonds. * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($92.96 million) through two-year bonds at 9.45 percent coupon. * India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($37.19 million) via five-year bonds at 8.79 percent. * Lands End Properties, a company belonging to Tata Group, plans to raise 5.21 billion rupees ($96.61 million) in three-year zero coupon bonds that will yield 10 percent at maturity. * India's Ennore Port has invited 30 arrangers to participate in a fund raising of up to 2.5 billion rupees ($46.50 million) via a private placement of tax-free bonds. * Lafarge India is in the market selling its 5 billion rupees ($93 million) bonds split into two- and three-years. The issue is priced at 9.15 percent and is expected to close some time this week. * State-run Power Grid Corp of India has finalised plans for its bond sale. The issue will open on Feb. 14 to close on Feb. 15. Pay-in is slated for Feb. 20. * Chennai Petroleum Corp] priced its 10 billion rupees ($188 million) bond sale at 8.85 percent on Friday (Jan. 8).  * Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($46.38 million) through five-year bonds at 9.05 percent coupon. * India's Tata Steel is planning to raise 10 billion rupees ($185.82 million) through a dual tranche bond sale. * Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($92.91 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 9.05 percent annual coupon. * National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise 2 billion rupees ($37.2 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 8.65 percent. * India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd fixed an annual coupon of 8.70 percent and was set to raise 15 billion rupees ($278.73 million) through the sale of five-year bonds. * Airports Authority of India (AAI) invited bids on Monday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.47 million) via five-year bonds.

