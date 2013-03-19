MOVES-HSBC, JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, BTIG
May 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Boerse AG
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 26, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.331
Reoffer yield 1.264 pct
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 88.722bp
Over the 0.5 pct Due 2018 OBL
Payment Date March 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, JP Morgan, HSBC &
Goldman Sachs International
Ratings AA (S&P)
Listing Lux/Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1R1BC6
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
May 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* W&W AG is assessing options for Wüstenrot Bank Ag Pfandbriefbank