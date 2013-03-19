March 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco BTG Pactual S.A (Cayman Islands Branch)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date March 26, 2016

Coupon 4.1 pct

Issue price 99.712

Payment Date March 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited,

BTG Pactual & CITIC Securities International

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Data supplied by International Insider.