* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.08 percent. * Asian shares extended losses on Wednesday and investors gave the euro a wide berth after a bailout deal for Cyprus was thrown into disarray. * Traders keenly eyeing news flow after the biggest ally in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's coalition abruptly withdrew its support on Tuesday. * Also on watch, India's cabinet may discuss lifting some curbs on its tightly regulated sugar sector, months after the prime minister's economic adviser recommended easing restrictions to help stabilise output. * However, Indian stocks will hit a record high this year on looser monetary policy and fiscal reforms, but concerns over a widening budget deficit could limit the upside, a Reuters poll predicted.