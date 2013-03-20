India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Jefferies upgrades Cairn India Ltd to "buy" from "hold" and raises its target price to 365 rupees from 343 rupees, citing attractive valuations. * The investment bank says current valuations have discounted most production-related risks, while continued high crude price or further rupee depreciation could provide significant upside in the stock price. * Jefferies adds current price provide a good entry opportunity with limited downside risk. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.