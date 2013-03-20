BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors appoints P M Keshava as CFO
June 1 VST Tillers Tractors Ltd: * Says appointment of P M Keshava as CFO * Says R Thiyagarajan has resigned from the post of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* USD/INR trades stronger at 54.49/50 compared with its close of 54.37/38 on Tuesday as a risk-off mood continues in global markets. * Asian shares extend losses and investors give the euro a wide berth after a bailout deal for Cyprus is thrown into disarray. * The central bank's guidance on the scope for future rate cuts being limited and the ongoing political uncertainty after a key ally withdraws support from the ruling coalition are expected to keep the downside for the pair under check. * The pair is seen moving in a 54.10 to 54.60 range during the session. Traders expect some selling to come in around 54.55-60 levels, preventing a much sharper rise. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
KARACHI, PAKISTAN, June 1 Pakistan stocks fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday, posting their biggest single-day drop since August 2015, hurt by unexpected foreign portfolio outflows, dealers said.