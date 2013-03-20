* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is higher 1 bp at 7.91 pct as OMO announcement largely discounted by market in absence of cash reserve ratio cut in policy. * The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) of government bonds through an open market operation (OMO) on March 22, it said in a release post-market close on Tuesday. * RBI said at its monetary review it will provide liquidity as needed, including conducting OMOs. * Dealers say yields would have risen more in absence of OMO as policy seen less dovish with uncertainty over future rate cuts. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)