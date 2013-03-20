* Initiate long 3-month USD/INR positions as structural issues relating to India's large current account and fiscal deficits remain intact, Nomura says in a note. * The central bank's cautious stance on future rate cuts and the pullout of a key ally from the ruling coalition also likely to dampen market sentiment, Nomura adds. * The investment bank says potential for further positive reform announcements and measures in the current parliamentary session ending on March 22 is low. * Nomura also sees a risk of a further slowdown in net foreign portfolio inflows in the near-term. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)