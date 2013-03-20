* The BSE index is down 0.3 percent while the 50-share NSE index is 0.42 percent lower. * Shares extend losses after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party pulled out of India's ruling coalition on Tuesday, raising doubts about the fate of government's reforms. * Banking stocks extend losses on continued disappointment as investors were disappointed on Tuesday after the RBI left CRR unchanged and also raised doubts about future rate cuts. [ * Asian shares were trading lower after a bailout plan for Cyprus fell into disarray, but losses were limited on investors' hopes that a last minute deal was still within reach. * ICICI Bank Ltd falls 0.7 percent and HDFC Bank Ltd is down 0.76 percent. * Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares gain 1.1 percent after UBS upgraded it to "buy" from "neutral" citing expectations of a "strong" business outlook and the prospect of rising volumes for its products. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)