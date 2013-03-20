* Shares in Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) fall as much as 13 percent after local credit agency Credit Analysis and Research Ltd (CARE) downgraded the real estate developer's debt, citing "delays in servicing" obligations. * CARE downgraded HDIL's non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and short-term non-convertible debentures, worth a combined 20.95 billion rupees ($386.50 million), to "CARE D", according to a report dated Wednesday. * An HDIL spokeswoman had no immediate comment about the status of the company's debt payments but said a statement would be issued later in the day. * HDIL has lost nearly half its value since the beginning of the year to $471 million as of Tuesday's close, with shares down 46 percent year-to-date due to concerns about its financial standing. * HDIL shares are down 12.5 percent as of 0601 GMT ($1 = 54.2050 Indian rupees) (aditi.shah@thomsonreuters.com / aditi.shah.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)