* Barclays Capital recommends buying 30-year bonds, expecting the longer-dated debt to outperform on a total-return basis as it sticks to its forecast of an additional 50 basis points reduction in the repo rate by mid-2013. * Despite calling the RBI's concerns on inflation "well founded", the bank notes that inflation and growth trends will still spur additional monetary easing. * Barclays also recommends receiving 1-year towards the top end of the recent range (7.45-7.60 percent). (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)