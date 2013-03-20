* Shares in Manappuram Finance Ltd extend falls, dropping 10.8 percent, after the company said on Tuesday it expects an "under recovery" of revenue on certain gold loan portfolios due to a correction in gold price. * The under recovery may result in a reduction in profit numbers for the January-March quarter, Manppuram said, sending shares down 20 percent in the previous session. * Bank of America-Merrill Lynch downgrades the stock to "underperform" from "buy", and reduces its target price to 20 rupees from 48 rupees, citing higher-than-expected under reoveries. * "Guidance has been inconsistent and the risk to future earnings is high," BofA-ML says. * Manappuram's peer Muthoot Finance Ltd falls 4.3 percent on fears that its profit growth may also stall, dealers say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)