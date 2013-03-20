* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 7.90 percent, lower than 8.1022 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.95 percent, while the lowest forecast was 7.85 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 364-day t-bills at 7.78 percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.8848 percent two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 7.89 percent, while the lowest was 7.72 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day bills on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)