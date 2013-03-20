* Shares in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fall as much as 5 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the television broadcaster to "neutral" from "buy", saying the stock appears "fairly valued" given macro headwinds that could hurt advertisement spending. * Goldman also says losses from sports brodcasts could widen in the fiscal year ending March given more India cricket series are scheduled for 2013/14. * However, the investment bank sees room for a "dividend surprise" given the company's net cash position and says Zee will continue to benefit from subscriptions tied to digitisation. * Zee shares down 4.5 percent as of 0650 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)