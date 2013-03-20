* USD/INR bounces off the day's high and currently trading marginally weaker at 54.35/36 versus Tuesday's 54.37/38 as custodian banks sell the greenback but losses in the domestic sharemarket are likely to put a floor to the downside. * Domestic shares trading down 0.5 percent. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 54.25 to 54.55 range in rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)