* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 4 basis points at 7.94 percent, a level last seen on Feb. 5. * Dealers say bonds are under pressure due to political uncertainty, which is raising the prospect of slowing fiscal reforms and potential scrutiny from credit ratings agencies. * The RBI's cautious stance on future rate cuts also weighing on bonds, even after announcing it will buy up to 100 billion rupees of government bonds through an open market operation on March 22. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)