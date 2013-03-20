* The BSE index is down 0.5 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is 0.71 percent lower, heading for a fourth consecutive session of declines. * The indexes fall on continued worries after a regional party withdrew from the ruling coalition, while concerns about growth remain after the central bank issued a cautious statement on monetary policy on Tuesday. * Global market uncertainty also weighs after a bailout plan for Cyprus fell into disarray, although hopes of a last-minute deal kept losses in Asian shares limited. * Banks extend falls with ICICI Bank down 1.9 percent and State Bank of India falling 2.8 percent. * Broader losses are capped as defensives shares gain. Hindustan Unilever gains 2.6 percent, while Cipla is up 2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)