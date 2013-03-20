* Indian overnight cash rates little changed at 7.65/7.70 percent compared with the close of 7.60/7.70 percent on Tuesday. * Banks' borrow 1.31 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window compared with 1.20 trillion rupees on Tuesday, highlighting the extent of cash tightness. * Traders expect cash conditions to start easing once government spending picks up in April and the advance tax outflows start returning to the system. * Cash rate is expected to remain marginally above the repo rate of 7.50 percent in the near-term but unlikely to rise above the 7.75 percent mark, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)