* India's rate swaps extend paying after policy as the benchmark 5-year swap rate is up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.21 percent, after a 5 bps rise on Tuesday. The 1-year rate is up 1 bp at 7.55 percent. * The OIS curve is seeing some bear-steepening with the long-end rising more than the short-end as the window for further rate cuts appears limited. * However, an analyst says, while steepening is playing out in bonds and it may continue for a while, it makes little sense for swaps to mirror, which typically follow global-risk on/off. * However, long-end may come off if Cyprus contagion spreads, the analyst adds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)