* India's rate swaps extend paying after policy as the benchmark
5-year swap rate is up 2 basis points (bps) at
7.21 percent, after a 5 bps rise on Tuesday. The 1-year rate
is up 1 bp at 7.55 percent.
* The OIS curve is seeing some bear-steepening with the long-end
rising more than the short-end as the window for further rate
cuts appears limited.
* However, an analyst says, while steepening is playing out in
bonds and it may continue for a while, it makes little sense for
swaps to mirror, which typically follow global-risk on/off.
* However, long-end may come off if Cyprus contagion spreads,
the analyst adds.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)