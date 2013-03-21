* USD/INR is expected to open lower versus its close of 54.36/37 on Wednesday, tracking the return of some risk-taking in global markets. * Asian shares inched higher and the dollar was underpinned on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its commitment to a very accommodative monetary stance, and market nerves over the Cyprus bailout wrangling calmed. * The pair is seen opening around 54.25 and moving in a 54.10 to 54.60 range initially in the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.3 percent. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)