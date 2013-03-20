March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date January 26, 2015
Coupon 1-month Libor + 18bp
Reoffer price 100.148
Discount Margin 1-month Libor + 10bp
Payment Date March 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Notes The issue size will total $900 million
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Temporary ISIN XS0909333709
ISIN XS0875634213
Data supplied by International Insider.