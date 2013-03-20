BRIEF-Yanfund Urban Investment's unit signs strategic agreement with Tencent cloud
* Says joint stock unit signs strategic agreement with Tencent cloud
March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Total Capital International SA
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2023
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.24
Reoffer price 100.24
Yield 2.098 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 81bp
Over the 1.75 pct Due 2022 DBR
Payment Date March 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & Barclays
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 750 million euro
When fungible
Permanent ISIN XS0830194501
* ITS UNIT, ITACAPITAL S.R.L. , HAS BEEN SELECTED AS BUYER OF UNSECURED DEBT PORTFOLIO ON ITALIAN MARKET