BRIEF-Yanfund Urban Investment's unit signs strategic agreement with Tencent cloud
* Says joint stock unit signs strategic agreement with Tencent cloud
March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower CRH Finance Limited
Guarantor CRH plc
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 3, 2023
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.535
Spread 148 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Lloyds Bank,
Santander GBM & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0909369489
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Says joint stock unit signs strategic agreement with Tencent cloud
* ITS UNIT, ITACAPITAL S.R.L. , HAS BEEN SELECTED AS BUYER OF UNSECURED DEBT PORTFOLIO ON ITALIAN MARKET