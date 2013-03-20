BRIEF-Yanfund Urban Investment's unit signs strategic agreement with Tencent cloud
* Says joint stock unit signs strategic agreement with Tencent cloud
March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BAT International Finance plc
Guarantor British American Tobacco plc & British American
Tobacco Holdings (The Netherlands) B.V.
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date March 29, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.695
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0909353053
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* ITS UNIT, ITACAPITAL S.R.L. , HAS BEEN SELECTED AS BUYER OF UNSECURED DEBT PORTFOLIO ON ITALIAN MARKET