March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 7, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.86

Reoffer price 99.86

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Morgan Stanley & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 4.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN EU000A1G0BA4

