BRIEF-Yanfund Urban Investment's unit signs strategic agreement with Tencent cloud
* Says joint stock unit signs strategic agreement with Tencent cloud
March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BAT International Finance plc
Guarantor British American Tobacco plc & British American
Tobacco Holdings (The Netherlands) B.V.
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2025
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.748
Spread 87 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Says joint stock unit signs strategic agreement with Tencent cloud
* ITS UNIT, ITACAPITAL S.R.L. , HAS BEEN SELECTED AS BUYER OF UNSECURED DEBT PORTFOLIO ON ITALIAN MARKET