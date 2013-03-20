BRIEF-Yanfund Urban Investment's unit signs strategic agreement with Tencent cloud
* Says joint stock unit signs strategic agreement with Tencent cloud
March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Valiant Bank
Issue Amount 135 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 24, 2013
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 101.00
Reoffer price Par
Spread 355.25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Data supplied by International Insider.
* ITS UNIT, ITACAPITAL S.R.L. , HAS BEEN SELECTED AS BUYER OF UNSECURED DEBT PORTFOLIO ON ITALIAN MARKET