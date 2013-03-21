By Jack Kim
SEOUL, March 21 North Korea said it would attack
U.S. military bases on Japan and the Pacific island of Guam if
provoked, a day after leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a mock drone
strike on South Korea.
The North also held an air raid drill on Thursday after
accusing the United States of preparing a military strike using
bombers that have overflown the Korean peninsula as part of
drills between South Korean and U.S. forces.
North Korea has stepped up its rhetoric in response to what
it calls "hostile" drills between South Korea and the United
States. It has also been angered by the imposition of fresh U.N.
sanctions that followed its Feb. 12 nuclear test.
Separately, South Korea said a hacking attack on the servers
of local broadcasters and banks on Wednesday originated from an
IP address in China, raising suspicions the intrusion came from
North Korea. [ID:nL3N0CD09T]
"The United States is advised not to forget that our
precision target tools have within their range the Anderson Air
Force base on Guam where the B-52 takes off, as well as the
Japanese mainland where nuclear powered submarines are deployed
and the navy bases on Okinawa," the North's supreme military
command spokesman was quoted as saying by the KCNA news agency.
Japan and U.S. Pacific bases are in range of Pyongyang's
medium-range missiles.
It is not known if North Korea possesses drones, although a
report on South Korea's Yonhap news agency last year said it had
obtained 1970s-era U.S. target drones from Syria to develop into
attack drones.
"The (drone) planes were assigned the flight route and time
with the targets in South Korea in mind, Kim Jong-un said,
adding with great satisfaction that they were proved to be able
to mount (a) super-precision attack on any enemy targets," KCNA
reported.
It is extremely rare for KCNA to specify the day on which
Kim attended a drill. It also said a rocket defence unit had
successfully shot down a target that mimicked an "enemy"
Tomahawk cruise missile.
North Korea has said it has abrogated an armistice that
ended the 1950-53 Korean War and threatened a nuclear attack on
the United States.
Although North Korea lacks the technology to carry out such
an attack, Washington said it would deploy more anti-missile
batteries in Alaska to counter any threat.
PYONGYANG HAS HACKED SOUTH KOREA BEFORE
The hacking attack brought down the servers of South Korean
broadcasters YTN, MBC and KBS as well as two major commercial
banks, Shinhan Bank [SHINBC.UL] and NongHyup Bank[NAGRIB.UL].
South Korean communications regulators said the attack
originated from an IP address based in China.
An unnamed official from South Korea's presidential office
was quoted by the Yonhap news agency as saying the discovery of
the Chinese IP address indicated Pyongyang was responsible.
Investigations of past hacking incidents on South Korean
organisations have been traced to Pyongyang's large army of
computer engineers trained to infiltrate the South's computer
networks.
At least one previous attack was traced to a Chinese IP
address.
South Korea's defence ministry said it was too early to
blame the North but said such a cyber capability was a key part
of its arsenal. Experts say thousands of North Korean engineers
may have been recruited for the purpose.
"Throughout the world, states that create cyber warfare and
engage in those types of activities are precisely the same
countries that develop nuclear weapons," Defence Ministry
spokesman Kim Min-seok said.
"North Korea has strongly stepped up development of
asymmetrical strategy with nuclear development and many types of
ballistic missiles as well as a special forces of 200,000
strong."
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park. Editing by Dean Yates)
