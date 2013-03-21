* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.33 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan up 0.02 percent. * Asian shares inched higher and the dollar was underpinned on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its commitment to a very accommodative monetary stance, and market nerves over the Cyprus bailout wrangling calmed. * Traders actively tracking political developments following a key ally's withdrawal of support to India's ruling government. * Also on watch, RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao is expected to meet the CEOs of three banks, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, allegedly involved in a money laundering scam. * The slew of negative developments is raising concerns about foreign investor flows, which had played a critical role in the strong gains in domestic shares last year. * Foreign investors bought 2.36 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 3.56 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when the BSE index fell 0.65 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)