* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 7.93 percent in opening deals, tracking a rise in global crude oil prices. * Bargain buying is, however, likely to emerge at lower price levels, limiting a very sharp rise in yields. * The 10-year is seen moving in a 7.90 to 7.94 percent range during the day. * Brent crude oil rose above $108 a barrel on Wednesday, recovering from a three-month low, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would continue its stimulus programmes and on optimism that European policymakers can keep a debt crisis in Cyprus from spreading. * Sentiment is also likely to be underpinned by the open market operation of up to 100 billion rupees on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)