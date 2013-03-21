* USD/INR opens lower tracking returns of risk appetite to global markets. The pair is at 54.26/27 versus its close of 54.36/37 on Wednesday. * Initially some foreign banks were on USD offer side, but the pair is seeing interest From both sides, says a private bank dealer. * The pair has technical resistance at 200-day DMA of 54.62. * Asian shares inched higher and the dollar was underpinned on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its commitment to a very accommodative monetary stance, and market nerves over the Cyprus bailout wrangling calmed. * India receives 215.78 billion rupees ($3.97 billion) of order for debt limit auction for the 162.39 billion rupees on offer, dealers said, showing strong appetite. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. ($1 = 54.3250 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)