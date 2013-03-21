* Deutsche Bank downgrades Asian Paints Ltd to "sell" from "hold", saying valuations are running ahead of fundamentals. * The investment bank says the stock is trading at an all-time high valuation despite rising competition. * "Incremental market gains for APNT appear improbable as competition is no longer sleepy," Deutsche said in a report on Wednesday. * Shares of Asian Paints were up 0.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)