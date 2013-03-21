BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Deutsche Bank downgrades Asian Paints Ltd to "sell" from "hold", saying valuations are running ahead of fundamentals. * The investment bank says the stock is trading at an all-time high valuation despite rising competition. * "Incremental market gains for APNT appear improbable as competition is no longer sleepy," Deutsche said in a report on Wednesday. * Shares of Asian Paints were up 0.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.