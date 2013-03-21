* The BSE index gains 0.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index advances 0.4 percent, recovering after four-sessions of losses. * Asian shares inched higher, supported by a pick-up in China's manufacturing sector and a commitment by the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain an accommodative monetary stance. * Recent under-performers gain, with ICICI Bank up 2.3 percent after falling 9.8 percent in the previous four sessions. * State Bank of India rises 0.6 percent, while Bharti Airtel Ltd is up 3.6 percent. * Technology shares also gain on value-buying: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 0.8 percent while Infosys Ltd rises 0.5 percent. * However, the broader sentiment in the market remains weak on worries the government will be forced to call early elections or see its reform agenda weakened after a key ally withdrew from the ruling coalition this week. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)