* Shares in ICICI Bank Ltd gain 4.3 percent, heading towards its biggest single-day gain since Nov. 29, 2012, on value buying after steep recent falls over allegations of money laundering by a local journalist. * Traders say the gap between ICICI Bank's local shares and American Depositary Receipt (ADR) has significantly increased, making a good risk-reward for buying the local stock. * ICICI Bank's local shares fell 12.1 percent in the past two weeks to close at 1,001.55 rupees on Wednesday, while its ADR fell 9.6 percent in the same period to $40.6.