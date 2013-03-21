* Goldman Sachs advises investors to pay 5-year India OIS on the back of RBI's caution about future rate cuts. * Recommends paying 5-year OIS at 7.22 percent, for a target of 7.50 percent and a stop on a close below 7 percent. * Goldman also expects wholesale price inflation will pick up to above 7 percent in the second half of 2013/14 due to a rise in administered prices. * The investment bank also says government will overshoot its budget projection for 4.8 percent in 2013/14, expecting the deficit to hit 5 percent with risks skewed towards larger deficit due to potential election-related spending. * 5-year OIS now trading at 7.22 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)