* USD/INR trading at day's lows as local stocks show strong gains. The pair is at 54.22/2250 versus its close of 54.36/37 on Wednesday. * Local stocks up 0.8 percent, tracking global risk on. * Dealers say SAIL share sale-related flows helping INR. However, oil bids and month-end dollar demand may weaken the rupee to around 54.40 levels in late session. * The Indian government will sell 240.4 million shares, or a 5.82 percent stake, in state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd through an auction on March 22, the steel ministry said on Wednesday. * The euro has rebounded since hitting a four-month low of $1.28435 on Tuesday, as immediate fears about a financial meltdown in Cyprus eased, with the small island country pleading for aid from Russia. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)