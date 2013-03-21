March 21 European publishing group Mecom Group
Plc reported a 17 percent drop in full-year profit and
said it would sell three units, in the Netherlands and Poland.
The company said it would sell its online automotive
classifieds business AutoTrack.nl and its remaining Polish
operations, Media Regionalne and Radio Gra broadcasting
stations, for 30 million euros ($39 million).
Mecom, whose chief executive stepped down in September, has
been undertaking a strategic review of its business including
potential asset disposals as it struggles with a fall in
advertising revenue.
Mecom, which owns more than 250 printed titles and 200
websites, said operating profit fell to 8.9 million euros in the
year ended Dec. 31 from 10.7 million a year earlier.
Revenue fell 9 percent to 371 million euros, hurt by a 14
percent fall in advertising revenue.
Shares in Mecom were down 5 percent 85.88 pence on the
London Stock Exchange at 0848 GMT.