* The BSE index gains 0.17 percent while the 50-share NSE index advances 0.16 percent in a volatile session. * However, broader market sentiment remains weak on increasing political uncertainty in the near term. * Recent underperformers gain, with ICICI Bank gaining 4.3 percent, heading towards its biggest single-day gain since Nov. 29, 2012, on value buying after steep recent falls over allegations of money laundering by a local journalist. * Bharti Airtel Ltd is up 7.2 percent after falling 11.7 percent in the previous five sessions. * Titan Industries Ltd gains 4.5 percent after Morgan Stanley upgrades the company to "equal-weight" from "underweight", citing underperforming shares. * Tata Motors Ltd falls 3.5 percent on worries that China's new stringent fuel economy standard would adversely affect the Indian auto maker's Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR) unit . (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)