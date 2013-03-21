BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* The BSE index gains 0.17 percent while the 50-share NSE index advances 0.16 percent in a volatile session. * However, broader market sentiment remains weak on increasing political uncertainty in the near term. * Recent underperformers gain, with ICICI Bank gaining 4.3 percent, heading towards its biggest single-day gain since Nov. 29, 2012, on value buying after steep recent falls over allegations of money laundering by a local journalist. * Bharti Airtel Ltd is up 7.2 percent after falling 11.7 percent in the previous five sessions. * Titan Industries Ltd gains 4.5 percent after Morgan Stanley upgrades the company to "equal-weight" from "underweight", citing underperforming shares. * Tata Motors Ltd falls 3.5 percent on worries that China's new stringent fuel economy standard would adversely affect the Indian auto maker's Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR) unit . (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.