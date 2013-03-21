* Indian overnight cash rates at 7.60/7.65 percent, marginally above the new repo rate of 7.50 percent, and largely in line with 7.65/7.70 percent at close on Wednesday. * Banks borrow 1.4 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window, highlighting continued cash tightness. * RBI to buy up to 100 billion rupees of debt on Friday, in a bid to ease cash tightness. * Banks' cash balances stood at 2.65 trillion rupees as on March 16, lower than the average cash balance of 2.79 trillion rupees for the fortnight ending March 22. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)