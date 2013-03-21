* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 4 basis points to 7.24 percent while the 1-year rate is up 2 bps at 7.55 percent as sentiment largely remains bearish for long-end rates. * Traders expect the 5-year OIS to trade in the 7.15 percent to 7.35 percent band in the near term. * "We are at a key resistance of 7.24 percent, a close above 7.24 percent can push up the 5-year rate to 7.34 immediately," a dealer with a private bank says. * Goldman Sachs advises investors to pay 5-year India OIS for a target of 7.50 percent and a stop on a close below 7 percent, on the back of RBI's caution about future rate cuts. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)