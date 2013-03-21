March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thuringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 27, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.81

Reoffer price 99.81

Yield 0.792 pct

Payment Date March 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000HLBOP31

