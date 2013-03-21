March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Baloise Holding AG
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 26, 2023
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.812
Reoffer price 100.137
Yield 1.735 pct
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN Programme
ISIN CH0200044821
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.