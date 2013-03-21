March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) TBK

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 28, 2018

Coupon 2.95 pct

Reoffer price 99.196

Payment Date March 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Standard Chartered Bank

& PT Bahana Securities

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.